Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for US$9.2 billion
Submit on Monday, September 18th, 2017 22:57
Northrop Grumman Corporation and Orbital ATK, Inc. announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Northrop Grumman will acquire Orbital ATK for approximately US$7.8 billion in cash, plus the assumption of US$1.4 billion in net debt.
