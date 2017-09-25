Atlas V lofts U.S. spy satellite
Rocket: Atlas V; Payload: NROL-42; Date: 24 September 2017, 0549 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. About two hours after lift-off, officials declared the launch a success.
