GomSpace, AISTECH sign delivery agreement for 100 nanosatellites
Submit on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 22:57
GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and the Spanish company AISTECH have signed a framework delivery agreement for the supply of up to 100 nanosatellite platforms for a value of up to EUR12.5 million.
