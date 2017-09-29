Final RFP released for AFSPC-52 launch services contract
Submit on Friday, September 29th, 2017 22:56
The U.S. Air Force released a final Request for Proposal for an Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Launch Service supporting the Air Force Space Command (AFSPC)-52 mission.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, September 29th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.