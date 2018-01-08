Orbital ATK awarded contract for Intelsat communications satellite
Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract by Intelsat to build the Galaxy 30 communications satellite. The satellite will be based on Orbital ATK’s GEOStar-2 satellite platform.
