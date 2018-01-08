Submit on Monday, January 8th, 2018 22:58

Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract by Intelsat to build the Galaxy 30 communications satellite. The satellite will be based on Orbital ATK’s GEOStar-2 satellite platform.

Related Post:EU clears Thales’ plans to buy Alcatel’s satellite businessEC proposes Galileo be paid with unused fundsEU members split over Galileo funding — reportUK, Germany reject EU Commission’s Galileo proposalCompromise in principle over Galileo fundingGalileo tender rules modified to appease GermanyEuropean military might use GalileoEC sets deadline for creating Galileo companySovrn