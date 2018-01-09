Cartosat-2F launch date set
Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 22:58
ISRO has set the launch of the Earth observation Cartosat-2F satellite for 12 January. The Indian space agency had earlier planned to launch the Earth observation satellite on 10 January.
Related Post:Failed bearing blamed in Proton launch failureProgress docking with ISS failsRussia loses another Progress cargo ship in Soyuz mishapRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportRussia blames faulty Ukrainian parts for Zenit crashProton crash: still no compensation from Russia for KazakhstanAnnus horribilis not over yet for Russian space sectorCriminal investigation into 2010 Proton crash closedSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.