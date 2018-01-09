Viasat affirms commercial service launch for February 2018
Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 22:54
Viasat Inc. has begun beta service on the ViaSat-2 satellite, and affirmed plans for full commercial service launch in February 2018 even though an in-orbit antenna issue has been detected.
Related Post:Failed bearing blamed in Proton launch failureProgress docking with ISS failsRussia loses another Progress cargo ship in Soyuz mishapRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportRussia blames faulty Ukrainian parts for Zenit crashProton crash: still no compensation from Russia for KazakhstanAnnus horribilis not over yet for Russian space sectorCriminal investigation into 2010 Proton crash closedSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 10:54 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.