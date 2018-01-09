Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 22:54

Viasat Inc. has begun beta service on the ViaSat-2 satellite, and affirmed plans for full commercial service launch in February 2018 even though an in-orbit antenna issue has been detected.

