Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 22:55

The super-secret U.S. satellite known as Zuma may have been lost after its recent launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, some reports said. The launch provider said its rocket functioned as expected, though. The only fact known so far is that there has been no official confirmation of either success or failure by any party involved in this mission.

Related Post:Failed bearing blamed in Proton launch failureProgress docking with ISS failsRussia loses another Progress cargo ship in Soyuz mishapRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportRussia blames faulty Ukrainian parts for Zenit crashProton crash: still no compensation from Russia for KazakhstanAnnus horribilis not over yet for Russian space sectorCriminal investigation into 2010 Proton crash closedSovrn