Submit on Friday, January 12th, 2018 22:58

Rocket: PSLV-C40; Payload: Cartosat-2F, plus 4 microsatellites and 26 nanosatellites; Date: 12 January 2018, 0359 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, India. The successfully launched the 710 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for Earth observation and its 30 co-passenger satellites with a combined lift-off mass of about 613 kg.

Related Post:Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Yahsat announces plans to launch third satellite in 2016Astrium, GeoNorth sign first ever multi-satellite Direct Receiving Station1st GPS III satellite receives commands from ground control segmentEuropaSat to market SES broadband service across EuropeThe first Angara rocket is on the pad at Plesetsk CosmodromeESA makes space debris software available onlineNo Zenit-3SL shortageSovrn