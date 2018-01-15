Submit on Monday, January 15th, 2018 22:58

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 on 12 January at 2211 UTC. Designated NROL-47, the mission is in support of U.S. national defence.

