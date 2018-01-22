Submit on Monday, January 22nd, 2018 22:59

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that the fifth Iridium NEXT launch has been targeted by SpaceX for 18 March 2018 at 1519 UTC from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

