OmniAccess to begin testing on Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO satellite
Submit on Monday, January 29th, 2018 22:54
Telesat and OmniAccess, a supplier of integrated communications solutions to superyachts and cruise ships, announced that OmniAccess will be co-operating in live, over-the-air trials on Telesat’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite system.
