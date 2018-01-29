Submit on Monday, January 29th, 2018 22:54

Telesat and OmniAccess, a supplier of integrated communications solutions to superyachts and cruise ships, announced that OmniAccess will be co-operating in live, over-the-air trials on Telesat’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite system.

