Submit on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 22:57

The European Space Agency (ESA) and Airbus have signed a commercial partnership (PPP) agreement for construction, launch and operations of the commercial “Bartolomeo” platform. Airbus’ new external payload hosting facility will be attached to the European Columbus module of the International Space Station (ISS) from mid-2019.

Related Post:COM DEV enters waveguide market with acquisition of PWSDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)exactEarth, Harris form AIS allianceDelay of the day: Soyuz-2.1bProton design flaw dates back almost 30 yearsBT extends capacity on three Intelsat satellitesFirst Iridium NEXT satellite bus receives payloadsCOM DEV sets up subsidiary for AIS servicesSovrn