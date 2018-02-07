Submit on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 22:59

The first test flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket may have been a great publicity stunt but was technically not as successful as many reports suggest.

Related Post:COM DEV enters waveguide market with acquisition of PWSDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)exactEarth, Harris form AIS allianceDelay of the day: Soyuz-2.1bProton design flaw dates back almost 30 yearsBT extends capacity on three Intelsat satellitesFirst Iridium NEXT satellite bus receives payloadsCOM DEV sets up subsidiary for AIS servicesSovrn