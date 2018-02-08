Submit on Thursday, February 8th, 2018 22:59

ESA has chosen five feasibility studies from industry proposing an economically viable, commercially self-sustaining microlauncher, without public funding. ArianeGroup, MT-Aerospace, ELV, Deimos and PLD Space are carrying out the studies.

