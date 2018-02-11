Submit on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 22:57

SES S.A. and Intelsat S.A. announced alignment on a proposal to the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which seeks to protect the wide array of established satellite services in the 3,700-4,200 MHz C-band downlink spectrum while opening a specified portion of that spectrum for terrestrial mobile use.

