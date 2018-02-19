Avanti Communications’ HYLAS 4 satellite arrives in French Guiana
Submit on Monday, February 19th, 2018 22:58
Avanti Communications Group plc announced its HYLAS 4 satellite has arrived safely in French Guiana ahead of its March 2018 launch.
