Japan launches optical spay satellite
Rocket: H-2A; Payload: IGS-Optical 6; Date: 27 February 2018, 0434 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The imaging satellite was deployed into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of approximately 500-kilometers, inclined 97.4 degrees, approx. 20 minutes after lift-off.
