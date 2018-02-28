Submit on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018 22:59

On 23 February 2018, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was brought out of safe mode, a precautionary standby status. The mission’s team is proceeding cautiously to restore the spacecraft to full service in coming days.

