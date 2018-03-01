Submit on Thursday, March 1st, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Atlas V; Payload: GOES-S; Date: 1 March 2018, 2202 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The rocket lifted off as scheduled, and its upper stage had performed two of three planned burns at the time of writing this. Separation of the weather satellite from the Centaur upper stage was expected at 0134 UTC on 2 February (too late for this issue).

Related Post:EU clears Thales’ plans to buy Alcatel’s satellite businessMRO safe after unplanned computer swapMRO in safe mode for the fourth time this yearMars Reconnaissance Orbiter puts itself into precautionary modeMRO recovers from safe modeAstrium-built Inmarsat-4 F3 satellite successfully deployed in orbitCuriosity rover resumes operationsReport offers ways to avoid further satellite collisionsSovrn