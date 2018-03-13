Submit on Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 22:59

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that all 10 Iridium NEXT satellites for its fifth launch have arrived and are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

