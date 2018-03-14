Deep Space Industries to provide satellite propulsion for Astro Digital
Deep Space Industries announced that it has signed a contract with Astro Digital to provide several Comet water-based satellite propulsion systems. Comet is a simple electrothermal propulsion system that can be customised for nearly any small satellite application.
