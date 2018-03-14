Submit on Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 22:58

DigitalGlobe said that the initial block of the company’s multi-satellite WorldView Legion constellation will be launched by two flight-proven Falcon 9 rockets in 2021.

Related Post:Mitsubishi Electric begins developing GOSAT-2 satellite systemMELCO tests autonomous driving using QZSSIntegral Systems to Support Melco’s DS2000 platformNorthrop Grumman to develop solar electric propulsion flight conceptsISS-Reshetnev completes tests on GLONASS-KAstro Aerospace completes Critical Design Audit of SMAP Reflector Boom AssemblyMelco completes new satellite component production facilityABB wins space contract from Mitsubishi Electric CorporationSovrn