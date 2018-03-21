New crew on two-day trip to ISS
Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-08 [Soyuz 54S]; Date: 21 March 2018, 1844 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The crewed vessel was launched on a two-day flight to the International Space Station.
