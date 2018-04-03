New Dragon on its way to ISS
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon/CRS-14; Date: 3 April 2018, 1230 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. SpaceX did not attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage after launch.
