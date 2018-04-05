Eutelsat orders KONNECT VHTS from Thales
Eutelsat Communications announced the order of a next-generation VHTS satellite system named KONNECT VHTS (Very High Throughput Satellite) to support the development of its European fixed broadband and in-flight connectivity businesses.
