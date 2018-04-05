Submit on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 22:58

The first nozzle of the P120 solid rocket motor common to the future European launchers has just left for the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou (French Guiana). It will be fitted to the body of the booster intended for the first firing test on the solid rocket booster test stand (BEAP).

Related Post:Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission heads for new orbitViaSat Inc. results Q3 FY 2017Sky Brazil-1, Telkom 3S pre-launch detailsWhat Makes Cable TV So Special to Customers?Boeing receives first new commercial satellite order in yearsWork on Ariane 6 to begin with demo projectsKhrunichev completed pre-shipment processing of stage 1 for KSLV-1Garmin To Provide European Automotive Dealership With GPS UnitsSovrn