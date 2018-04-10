Govsatcom Precursor Pacis-6 contract signed with Inmarsat
Inmarsat has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) as the Prime Contractor for the new “PACIS-6” Govsatcom Precursor project.
