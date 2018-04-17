Submit on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 22:56

Lockheed Martin has submitted a proposal for the U.S. Air Force’s GPS III Follow On (GPS IIIF) programme, which will add enhanced capabilities to the system. The GPS IIIF programme intends to produce up to 22 next-generation satellites.

