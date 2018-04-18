Submit on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 22:59

NASA’s ECOsystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) recently arrived at Kennedy Space Center and has begun begin final preparations for launch to the International Space Station this summer.

