Submit on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 22:55

NanoRacks announced that the company will be pursuing International Space Station opportunities in co-operation with ALTEC and Thales Alenia Space. To pursue these opportunities, NanoRacks will be staffing its first formal European-based office at ALTEC’s facilities in Torino, Italy.

Related Post:EUMETSAT and NOAA sign Polar System Programme planGomSpace enters turn-key contract with Aerial & Maritime Ltd.Falcon 9 launches SES-9Never Miss a Show Again With Satellite TVWhen You Choose Satellite TV, You Choose the Future of TVMalaysia’s Astro Invests In Indian DTH VentureA Simple Guide To Understanding The Satellite TV SystemHow To Choose The Best Cable Television Service For Quality EntertainmentSovrn