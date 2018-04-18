Satellite News

NanoRacks, ALTEC, TAS announce business partnership

Submit on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 22:55

NanoRacks announced that the company will be pursuing International Space Station opportunities in co-operation with ALTEC and Thales Alenia Space. To pursue these opportunities, NanoRacks will be staffing its first formal European-based office at ALTEC’s facilities in Torino, Italy.

