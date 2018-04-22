Sentinel-3B MWR pre-launch details
Submit on Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 22:59
A new highly precise MicroWave Radiometer (MWR) built by Airbus is ready to start operations after the launch of the Sentinel-3B satellite built by Thales Alenia Space as prime contractor for this programme. Launch aboard a Rokot lifting off from Plesetsk, Russia, is currently scheduled for 25 April, 1757 UTC.
Related Post:Sea Launch signs launch agreement with O3b NetworksICO-G1 almost ready for April launchICO files final milestone certification with FCCTAS building a new satellite constellation for O3b NetworksFive Protons may launch 10 ICO satellitesICO G1 testing completeICO v/s Boeing trial to start in JuneJury awards ICO at least US$371 million in Boeing lawsuitSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.