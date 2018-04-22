Submit on Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 22:59

A new highly precise MicroWave Radiometer (MWR) built by Airbus is ready to start operations after the launch of the Sentinel-3B satellite built by Thales Alenia Space as prime contractor for this programme. Launch aboard a Rokot lifting off from Plesetsk, Russia, is currently scheduled for 25 April, 1757 UTC.

