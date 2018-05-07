Submit on Monday, May 7th, 2018 22:59

SpaceX will reportedly be trying to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-1 for Bangladesh aboard a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket on 10 May from Kennedy Space Center.

