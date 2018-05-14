Submit on Monday, May 14th, 2018 22:59

The spacecraft of the BepiColombo mission to Mercury have arrived safely at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, marking the start of six months of preparation to ready the craft for launch.

