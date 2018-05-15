Global Eagle to collaborate with Telesat on LEO programme
Submit on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 22:58
Telesat and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., a provider of satellite-based connectivity services to global mobility markets, have agreed to collaborate in optimising the capabilities of Telesat’s LEO system to serve broadband requirements of maritime and aeronautical markets.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.