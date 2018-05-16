Submit on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 22:58

Thales Alenia Space said that following successful Critical Design Review, the companys Spacebus Neo product line is now entering qualification phases and manufacturing process involving an industrial consortium all across Europe :

