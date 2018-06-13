Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully tests 3D-printed thrust chamber
Aerojet Rocketdyne said it recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing a series of hot-fire tests of an advanced, next-generation RL10 engine thrust chamber design that was built almost entirely using additive manufacturing; commonly known as 3-D printing.
