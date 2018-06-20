EDRS-C undergoing final tests
ESA’s laser satellite EDRS-C will be undergoing last tests before launch. This final set will make sure the satellite and its optical payload can withstand the challenging conditions of lift off and subsequent life in space once launched next year.
