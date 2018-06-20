Junk-sweeping test satellite launched from ISS
The space debris removal technology mission RemoveDEBRIS, led by the Surrey Space Centre (SSC) at the University of Surrey, has been launched into orbit from the International Space Station (ISS). RemoveDEBRIS will demonstrate a range of technologies to clean up space debris, with the first Airbus designed and built experiment due for deployment in October 2018.
