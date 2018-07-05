Submit on Thursday, July 5th, 2018 22:59

ISRO carried out a major technology demonstration on 5 July, the first in a series of tests to qualify a Crew Escape System, which is a critical technology relevant for human spaceflight.

Related Post:Sky-Stream selects capacity on two Eutelsat satellitesInformation Age on Dish NetworkChina’s latest weather satellite in orbitFalcon 9 static test firing successfulEutelsat books 28th Ariane launchFirst Ariane 5 launch in 2009 successfulAssembly of Soyuz’ mobile gantry is underway at SinnamaryFrance allocates EUR25 million for Ariane 5 upgradeSovrn