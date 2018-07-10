Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1a; Payload: Progress MS-09; Date: 9 July 2018, 2151 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress cargo spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) less than four hours after lift-off, completing this fast-track orbital rendezvous attempt for the first time.

