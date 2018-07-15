Europe’s next Galileo satellites in place atop Ariane 5
Europe’s next Galileo satellites have been put in place on top of the Ariane 5 launcher due to lift them from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on 25 July.
