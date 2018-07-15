Launch schedule of the H-II Transfer Vehicle KOUNOTORI7
Submit on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 22:58
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have announced a launch date for the H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 7 (H-IIB F7) which carries aboard the H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI7” (HTV7), the cargo transporter to the International Space Station (ISS).
Related Post:Orbital Sciences Corporation results Q1 2011OHB Technology AG results 2010SES S.A. results Q3 2010Orbital Sciences Corp. results 2013Orbital Sciences Corporation results Q3 2013Update: Orbital Sciences Corporation results 2008Intelsat S.A. results Q2 2015Iridium Communications Inc. results Q2 2015Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.