Falcon 9 launches Telstar 19V for Telesat
Submit on Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Telstar 19 VANTAGE [Telstar 19V]; Date: 22 July 2018, 0550 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after lift-off.
