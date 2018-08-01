ULA continues to buy Russian rocket engines
Submit on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 22:58
Russia has signed a deal to sell more rocket engines to the United States despite heightened tensions between the two countries.
Related Post:Iridium announces first development partners for ‘NEXT’Iridium Seeks Information For Next-Generation Satellite SystemIridium, Raytheon Offer Emergency CommunicationsIridium Adds Eight Partners For Data Service OfferingsIridium Names Four Value-Added PartnersIntegral Systems transfers Skynet control to TelesatIridium releases RFI for next-gen satellite constellationIndustry Canada Plans Satellite Licensing InitiativeSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.