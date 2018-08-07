Aerojet Rocketdyne delivers power generator for Mars 2020 rover
Aerojet Rocketdyne, in collaboration with Teledyne, recently delivered the electrical power generator for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory (INL), where it will be fuelled, tested and readied for flight.
