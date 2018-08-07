Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Ecliptic Enterprises to launch hosted payloads on Electron rockets

Rocket Lab USA and Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation have entered into an agreement to support Rocket Lab launch of Ecliptic-managed hosted payloads on the kick stage of Rocket Lab’s Electron rockets.

