Zephyr pseudo-satellite flies for longer than any other aircraft
Submit on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 22:58
Airbus Defence and Space announced the successful landing of its first production aircraft of the Zephyr programme, the new Zephyr S HAPS (High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite). After taking off on 11 July in Arizona, USA, Zephyr S logged a maiden flight of over 25 days, the longest duration flight ever made.
