Submit on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 22:57

Thales Alenia Space to carry out a concept study concerning intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications using a Stratobus type platform to meet French army operational needs. Thales Alenia Space’s Stratobus is an autonomous stratospheric airship in the HAPS [High Altitude Platform System] category, operating from an altitude of 20 kilometers.

