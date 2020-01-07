Third batch of Starlink satellites in orbit
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 60 Starlink satellites; Date: 7 January 2020, 0219 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellites were deployed at an altitude of 290 kilometers and will later engage their ion thrusters to reach an operational orbit of 550 kilometers.
